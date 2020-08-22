Frederick Douglass football coach grieves after former player fatally shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friends and family in Lexington are mourning after a former Frederick Douglass High School football player was shot and killed Friday morning.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 17-year-old Michael Proctor died at UK Hospital.

Police say he was shot in the McClain Drive and North Broadway Park area around 5:30 Friday morning.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 859-258-3600.

Proctor’s former football coach, Nathan Mcpeek, posted his condolences on Twitter.

He wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Bronco. Prayers to his family, fellow students and scholars and both Douglass and Carter G staffs. Michael was a member of the Bronco football team from 2017-2019. We’ll always remember you, 25.”

Mcpeek expressed similar sentiments when WTVQ reached out to him.

“He’s a kid that always had a smile on his face,” Mcpeek said. “His smile was really the thing I’ll always remember.”

This is the second time this week a teenage has died from gun violence in Lexington.