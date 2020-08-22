Even with students, new Fayette COVID cases down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even with UK students adding to the total, Lexington’s new coronavirus cases edged down Friday.

According to the Saturday morning report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 62 new cases were confirmed in the county Friday, bringing the total to 4,911 in more than five months. Of the 62 cases, 29 were University of Kentucky students, according to the Health Department. That brings the number of UK students in the total to 405. According to Saturday morning’s report, through Aug. 21, 1,656 of the cases have come since Aug. 1.

There have been 3,349 cases since July 1, making up 68% of the total since the city’s first case on March 8. The city reported 1,553 cases from the date of the first case in through June 30.

The county reported no deaths, leaving at 53 the number of people who have died with some COVID-related causes.

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Saturday morning, 3,904 people have reported recovering, an increase of 67 from Friday morning.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2

• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1