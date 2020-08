CINCINNATI, Oh. (WTVQ) – Cincinnati Zoo says its mama rhino gave birth Friday night.

The baby rhino is in good health and bonding with mom Seyia. The baby hasn’t been named yet.

The Eastern Black Rhinoceros was born Friday night at 6:39 p.m. according to the zoo.

This is a critically endangered species, so the fact that mom Seyia and dad Faru have produced two calves is significant, the zoo says. The gestation period is 16 months, making population growth a slow process.