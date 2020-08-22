Case numbers high, kids more than 15%, but positivity rate below 5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in the state remains high with people under 18 continuing to make up a double-digit percentage of the number.

But the positivity test rate dropped below 5 percent for the first time in weeks.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 814 new cases Saturday. Among children ages 6-18, 93 have tested positive or were identified as “probable” for having tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 were children 5 and under..

“We are seeing our positivity rate go down, which means if we’re patient, we can find the right time to do things safely and that’s what I want us to be able to do,” said Beshear. “Now is the time when we determine if we can open schools safely, if we can get back to doing so many things we care about; so do your part.”

The state now has had a total of at least 43,066 coronavirus cases.

“A hundred and ten kids 18 and under on today’s report – we continue to see far too many,” said the Governor. “And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon.”

Beshear reported eight new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 872 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths included a 60-year-old man from Perry County; two 73-year-old women, one from Bell County and one from Garrard County; a 78-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 64-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman from Lewis County; an 81-year-old man from Scott County; and an 88-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“An unfortunate consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been people avoiding care for both acute and chronic illness unrelated to the virus,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“Don’t ignore caring for your health,” Dr. Stack said. “If you’re having chest pains or signs of stroke, for example, don’t let fear of contracting the virus stop you from seeking care. And, as this is Immunization Awareness Month, please make plans now to get your flu shot. We need to do all we can to avoid what’s being referred to as the ‘Twindemic,’ a flu season that’s projected to be very active at the same time as we continue to battle the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, at least 819,265 tests had been administered.

The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.84 %.

The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 9,502.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.