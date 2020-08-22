22-year-old Stanford man charged murder in 2016 cold case

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) A 22-year-old Stanford, Ky., man has been charged with murder in

an almost-four-year-old cold case.

According to the Kentucky State Police, John Gordon Stamper has been charged with murder in the death of Desiree Sparks, of Danville, who was 22 when she was last seen in September 2016 i Danville.

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate.

Original press releases are below:

Stanford, Ky. (October 2, 2016) – The State Medical Examiners Office has identified the deceased female located near West Skyline Drive in the Stanton area of Lincoln County as 22 year old Desiree Sparks of Danville. Ms. Sparks was reported as a missing person and last seen in Danville on September 27th 2016. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

Stanford, Ky. (October 1, 2016) The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a death in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30pm Kentucky State Police State Police Richmond Post received a call of an unidentified deceased female near West Skyline Drive in the Stanford area of Lincoln County.

The victims body has been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for an Autopsy in Frankfort. The investigation continues by Detective Frank Thornberry.