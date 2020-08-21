Trigg County man indicted on child sex abuse charges

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 68-year-old Trigg County man has been indicted on child sex abuse charges.

Gene Bush, of Cadiz, was indicted on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and one count of first-degree indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

An investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police found that from 2011-2016, Bush had inappropriate sexual contact with four separate minors and on another occasion exposed himself to one of the same minors.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions presented the case to the grand jury. Assistant Attorney General Alexander Garcia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A warrant has been issued for Bush’s arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $25,000.