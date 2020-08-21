UPDATE: Funeral Saturday for Good Samaritan soldier who died on his birthday

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Services are scheduled Saturday for a Science Hill soldier

who was killed on his birthday outside his base in Texas when he was hit by a car while being a Good Samaritan.

Jakob Aton died Aug. 12, the day he turned 22, outside Ft. Hood. He had stopped to help and direct traffic at a accident when he was struck.

His body was returned home by police escort Thursday evening.

According to his obituary with Pulaski Funeral Home, Jakob was born in Somerset, Kentucky on August 12, 1998; son of Jacob and Melissa Dick Aton.

Throughout his childhood he had a passion to enlist in the United States Army, and he was able to follow his dream. He was actively serving the United States Army, where he served in 14 Tango as a Patriot launching station operator & maintainer, and also served in the launcher platoon of D Btry.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting guns. Jakob loved spending time on Lake Cumberland with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing Airsoft, as well as online gaming with his close friends.

He was a member of Beech Grove Methodist Church.

Jakob had a huge heart, he had a passion for helping others, and was always selfless. He lost his life while following his passion of helping others; when stopped to help a stranded motorist on the interstate in Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Jacob and Melissa Dick Aton; his sister whom he had a close bond, McKena Lee Aton; his maternal grandmother, Regina Hines; paternal grandmother, Marcia Eldridge; his aunts, Laura Tucker, Kendra Eldridge, and April & (Chris) Simpson; cousins, Emily Simpson, Elijah Simpson, Hadlee Hartman, and Hudson Hartman; as well as his brothers in arms, and numerous friends who he enjoyed spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roy Dick; maternal great-grandparents, Imogene Dick, James and Zennia Hines; paternal grandfather, Ken Eldridge; paternal great-grandparents, Donald Whiteside, and Norma Whiteside, and paternal great-grandmother, Alpha Huddleston; and his life time best friend, Gunner.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Pulaski Funeral Home with Dr. Harold Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pulaski Funeral Home.

Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

UPDATE: 11 a.m. THURSDAY, AUG. 20, 2020

KILLEEN, Texas (AP/WTVQ) — The Army has released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle accident scene.

Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Kentucky, had been a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018, according to a Fort Hood statement issued Tuesday.

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, Aton served in 14 Tango as a Patriot launching station operator and maintainer, and also served in the launcher platoon of D Btry.

Aton had stopped the night of Aug. 12 at a minor traffic accident scene on Interstate 14 in Killeen, near Fort Hood, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The soldier was standing in the roadway trying to direct traffic around the scene when he was hit by a car that had just crested an overpass and whose driver didn’t see him in time, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said in an email. No charges were filed.

Col. Ethan Hall, commander of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, offered Aton’s family his condolences and paid tribute to the soldier.

“His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the ‘Lightning Brigade’ and our Army,” he said in a statement.

His flight lands in Louisville around 5 p.m. Thursday night, according to the chamber. A short service will be held at the airport and then he will be transported to Pulaski Funeral Home.

The Somerset-Pulaski County chamber is asking fellow citizens to help honor Aton by lining Hwy 27 in Eubank, Science Hill, Somerset areas to show support for him and his family around 7 p.m.

More accurate times will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page.

A Facebook live of the commemoration will be on a close family friend’s page, Rhonda Peterchef.