Road work on I-75 to slow traffic in Fayette, Madison counties Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled High Friction Surface installations this weekend.

Operations will begin in Fayette County, and continue in Madison County. A wear-resistant surface is applied to the asphalt that serves to improve safety, especially in wet conditions.

According to the state, the plans are:

Saturday, August 22 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Note :

o work may continue on Sunday, August 23, if deemed necessary

o hours of work for Sunday will be 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fayette County

The Interstate 75 Southbound to Interstate 64 Westbound Ramp:

o installations will begin with Ramp #821 located between milepoints 0.579 and 0.799

o this is milepoint 75 on Interstate 64 and milepoint 117 on Interstate 75

o appropriate signage will be in place to guide and direct the traveling public

o the ramp will not be closed

o motorists should expect moving at a slower pace than usual

Madison County

KY 52:

o installations will continue for KY 52 between milepoints 3.99 and 4.401

o one lane will be closed at a time

o flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.