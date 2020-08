PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Paris-Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting for several new businesses Friday morning.

According to the chamber, there are 10 new companies preparing to open their doors in downtown Paris. They include:

Citizen Newseum, 123 8th St.

Countryside Creations, 600 Main St.

Fancy Flamingo Boutique and Co. , 530 Main St.

Frontline Sanitation, 530 Main St.

Noah’s Brickhouse Pizza, 713 Main St.

The Parsonage, 12 W. 6th St.

Bourbon Boutique on Main, 703 Main St.

Veg Out, 617 Main St.

Gypsy Wings, 427 Main St.

Rose & Thorne Pub, 609 Main St.

The ceremonies start at 9:45 A.M. at Citizen Newseum.