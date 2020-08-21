Fayette Jail expands coronavirus testing to more inmates and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Division of Community Corrections and its Fayette County Detention Center have tested more inmates and staff as part of ongoing efforts to keep a handle on its coronavirus outbreak, according to its latest report.
As of Friday evening’s report from Capt. Matt LeMonds, no additional inmates or staff have tested positive. Bu, a umber of more of both have bee tested.
The jail has been working under direction of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to test inmates and staff for COVID-19.
According to LeMonds’ report, as of Friday evening:
- 76 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the same as Thursday
- 322 have tested negative, up four
- Results are pending for 92 inmates, up 86
- 490 inmates have been tested so far, up 90
- 6 staff members have tested positive, the same as Thursday
- 58 staff members have tested negative
- Results are pending on 19 staff who have been tested
- 83 staff members have been tested, up 19