New coronavirus cases in Fayette continue on record pace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With UK students continuing to help fuel the high numbers, Lexington recorded 86 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the 10th-highest one-day total.
Of the 86 cases, 38 were University of Kentucky students, according to the Health Department. That brings the number of UK students in the total to 376.
The county now has confirmed 4,849 cases since March.
According to Friday morning’s report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, through Aug. 20, 1,594 of the cases have come since Aug. 1.
There have been 3,287 cases since July 1, making up 68% of the total since the city’s first case on March 8. The city reported 1,553 cases from the date of the first case in through June 30.
The county reported no deaths, leaving at 53 the number of people who have died with some COVID-related causes.
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Friday morning, 3,837 people have reported recovering, an increase of 53 from Thursday morning.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 116 cases, July 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
The recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.
UK student testing, along with an outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center, have contributed to the Fayette numbers in recent days.
If a UK student is tested and remains in Lexington for their isolation, the Health Department counts them in the county numbers. Students who are tested on campus but who live out of county or who leave for their isolation will not be counted, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department guidelines.