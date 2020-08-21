Man takes woman’s car, purse at gunpoint

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man took a woman’s car and purse at gunpoint from a Georgetown parking lot early Friday morning.

According to Georgetown Police, at about 12:15 a.m. Friday officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred in the Southgate McDonald’s parking lot. The victim told officers she had arrived at the parking lot to pick up an employee from the McDonald’s.

While waiting for the employee, an individual approached the vehicle and pointed a handgun in her face and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle, police said.

The victim complied and the man got in the victim’s car and drove away. In addition, the suspect took the woman’s purse and cell phone, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5-5 tall, wearing a black mask with red lines and a blue jacket.

The vehicle is a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone who was in the area and might have seen anything should call the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or send tips anonymously via the RELAY App.