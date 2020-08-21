KSP investigates woman struck by train

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 48-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night when she was struck by a train in the Revelo community in McCreary County.

At about 7 p.m., Kentucky State Police were called to investigate the accident where a train from Norfolk Southern hit Chastity J. Atwell, of Whitley City, as she walked on the railroad tracks, KSP said in a statement.

Atwell was pronounced dead at the scene. She victim has been sent to the State Medical Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Trooper Keegan Bray is continuing the investigation.

He was assisted by State Police personnel, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Knot Fire Department, McCreary County EMS and the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.