‘Kentucky CSI’ is new name for an ongoing mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — The university’s former Community of Concern (CoC), led by Director Therese Smith, has undergone a name change, reflecting its focus on individual assessment and support; connection to resources; and meeting the holistic needs of students.

The new Center for Support and Intervention (CSI) encompasses the following:

- Advertisement -

Education and outreach to the university community regarding how to identify and support individuals who may be experiencing distress and/or causing distress to others.

Facilitating the Community of Concern Team: a multi-disciplinary body that reviews cases and provides suggestions on intervention with the larger goal of preventing harm or violence on campus.

Intensive non-clinical case management and support to students experiencing and/or causing distress via intervention strategies to support student success and prevent harm.

Supporting students who identify as needing assistance, meeting their basic needs in order to remain in school.

Managing the Big Blue Pantry, UK’s student food pantry.

“While our mission remains the same, we believe the new name accounts for the complete scope of our practice,” Smith said.

University of Kentucky’s CSI (formerly (CoC) was established in 2011 to provide support for students and employees in crisis, or those who have been identified as exhibiting concerning or worrisome behavior.

The office works closely with campus resources to provide early intervention for students who may be struggling personally, or whose behavior has led others to be concerned for their well-being.

CSI also serves as the central hub to address students’ immediate basic food and housing needs. Its case managers meet with students to provide connection and access to resources, create action plans for success, and monitor student progress.

Reports are still being reviewed and responded to. Please complete a report if you have a concern regarding a university community member.