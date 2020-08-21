Amy McGrath calls for release of findings in Breonna Taylor death probe

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath has jumped into the turmoil over Breonna Taylor’s death in Kentucky.

McGrath on Friday called on Kentucky’s attorney general to either release details from his investigation or turn the case over to someone else.

McGrath notes that 100 days have elapsed since Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron took over the investigation.

Cameron is a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, McGrath’s opponent in November.

Cameron replied that McGrath should “stop disrespecting” investigators working on the case. He says he’s committed to a “thorough and complete” investigation.