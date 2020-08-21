Almost 100 of new COVID cases in kids under 18, 8 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost 100 kids under 18 — more than 10 percent – are among the latest new coronavirus cases in the state.

As of Friday afternoon, the state reported 785 new cases, with 97 of them in kids under 18 and 17 are under 5.

“We have stopped the exponential growth and escalation of this virus, but we still have to fight every day, wear masks and stay six feet apart so we can get this thing on the decline and open more things safely,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Ninety-seven of today’s cases are kids under 18,” said Beshear. “We’ve got to protect all of our children.”

Beshear reported eight deaths, raising the total to 864 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include a 49-year-old man from Clark County; a 92-year-old woman from Green County; a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Lewis County; a 56-year-old man from Madison County; a 77-year-old woman from Montgomery County; and a 63-year-old woman from Taylor County.

“It’s going to be a hard month. Let’s make sure we don’t do things that are going to spread this virus because ultimately, they do take a real human toll,” said Beshear.

As of Friday, there have been at least 803,198 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.18%, unchanged from Thursday.

At least 9,448 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.