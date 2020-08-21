ABC 36 Teacher of the Week, Tara Griffith

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Teachers often where more hats than a full baseball team, that’s definitely the case for Tara Griffith.

“I love working with kids, I love seeing the progress they make, and I like making a difference in their lives.” said Griffith

- Advertisement -

After more than a decade teaching math, she switched to library skills. She also happens to be cheer coach, the middle school jr. Beta sponsor, and the high school beta sponsor. But, it was something else believe it or not that got her nominated for our Teacher of the Week.

“We live in a very rural community and I’m sure when we go back to school our water fountains will not be able to be used because of covid, and I wanted all kids to have a water bottle so they could have drinks at school.” said Griffith

The fundraiser made enough money to purchase a personal water bottle for every student k through 8th grade.

“It started out maybe I could get 50 or 60 water bottles for these kids but our community was so supportive of it.” said Griffith

Griffith says she just wants the kids and their families to know how much she cares about them.

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond the classroom go nominate them on our website.