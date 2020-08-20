Video catches man in act of burglary

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One down and one to go.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested two people in a stolen car case, but need the public’s help identifying a man who brazenly broke into a storage unit.

The man in the storage unit probe is shown in this video.

He’s also in the pictures.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.

Meanwhile, a search for a white Chevrolet Colorado work truck stolen from the Hustonville area turned into a chase Wednesday when the truck was spotted in at Highway 127 and Bowens Road.

When deputies tried to stop it on Bowens Road, the truck fled, going south on Highway 127 to Highway 78 East where the chase ended when the truck got stuck in a field, deputies said.

Two men were treated for minor injuries and then arrested.