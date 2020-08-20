UPDATE: Boyle County High’s nickname will stay, logo will go

UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County High School’s ‘Rebels’ nickname will stay for now, but the logo at the center of dueling petitions will be retired, after action taken Thursday night by the school’s site-based decision making council, according to an alumnus behind one of the petition’s.
The council also voted to create a minority support council for students, according to 2017 alumnus Jordan Drake.
- Advertisement -
The logo features a Civil War-era cavalry soldier astride a rearing horse with a saber held aloft. It has been used since the 1960’s.
In late June, a petition was circulated calling for the school to get rid of the ‘Rebel’ mascot because of its racist imagery.
According to the petition, the mascot celebrates people who attempted to secede from the United States in order to maintain slavery and is a racist image.
Two weeks after the petition was introduced, a counter-petition was circulated in support of the nickname and logo.
The decision by the SBDM council isn’t the end of this discussion. The Boyle County Board of Education will review the decision.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.