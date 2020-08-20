Study: Craft distillers see sales evaporate amid pandemic

The study by the Distilled Spirits Council was based on data from a June 2020 survey by the American Distilling Institute, a trade association for craft distillers. The survey included feedback from nearly 300 distilleries across the country.

It found that COVID-19 restrictions drained sales from on-site tasting rooms at distilleries.

About 40% of craft distillers participating in the survey reported their on-site sales were down 25% or more, the study found. More than 15% said their tasting rooms were shut down,

Combining lost tasting room sales with lost wholesale business means craft distillers are projected to lose $700 million in annualized sales — a loss of 41% of the total craft business, the study said. In 2019, an estimated $919 million of craft distiller revenues came from on-site sales.

More than 40% of craft distillers reported that their wholesale business was down 25% or more, while 11% said they had lost all their wholesale business, the study said. Most of the lost wholesale business was due to bar closures during the pandemic, it said.

The distilling industry has been seeking seeking additional economic relief from Congress, including pushing a bill that would make current federal excise tax rates permanent. Without the measure, the industry says craft distillers face a massive tax increase next year.

Windon, the CEO at Windon Distilling, said she’s confident that craft distillers will weather the storm but worries that it could take time to recoup the losses. She wonders how quickly some people will return to tasting rooms, and whether craft producers can maintain their market shares.