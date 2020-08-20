Chamber to honor Science Hill soldier being Good Samaritan killed in accident

KILLEEN, Texas (AP/WTVQ) — The Army has released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle accident scene.

Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Kentucky, had been a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018, according to a Fort Hood statement issued Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, Aton served in 14 Tango as a Patriot launching station operator and maintainer, and also served in the launcher platoon of D Btry.

Aton had stopped the night of Aug. 12 at a minor traffic accident scene on Interstate 14 in Killeen, near Fort Hood, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The soldier was standing in the roadway trying to direct traffic around the scene when he was hit by a car that had just crested an overpass and whose driver didn’t see him in time, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said in an email. No charges were filed.

Col. Ethan Hall, commander of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, offered Aton’s family his condolences and paid tribute to the soldier.

“His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the ‘Lightning Brigade’ and our Army,” he said in a statement.

His flight lands in Louisville around 5 p.m. Thursday night, according to the chamber. A short service will be held at the airport and then he will be transported to Pulaski Funeral Home.

The Somerset-Pulaski County chamber is asking fellow citizens to help honor Aton by lining Hwy 27 in Eubank, Science Hill, Somerset areas to show support for him and his family around 7 p.m.

More accurate times will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page.

A Facebook live of the commemoration will be on a close family friend’s page, Rhonda Peterchef.