Pedway removal to block downtown street for two weekends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists coming to downtown Lexington this weekend and next may need to alter their routes to avoid road closures on Vine and Main streets near the Central Bank Center and Victorian Square.

Inbound Main Street, which becomes Vine Street when the road splits to become one-way, will be closed between Felix Street and Broadway 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday to allow for the removal of the first half of the overhead pedway.

The turn lane from Main Street onto Vine Street around Triangle Park will also be closed.

Outbound West Main Street between Broadway and Felix Street will be closed 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday to allow for the removal of the remaining half.