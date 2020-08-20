No new coronavirus cases at Fayette Jail

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Division of Community Corrections and its Fayette County Detention Center may be getting a handle on its coronavirus outbreak, according to its latest report.

As of Thursday evening’s report from Capt. Matt Lemonds, no additional inmates or staff have tested positive.

The jail has been working under direction of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to test inmates and staff for COVID-19.

According to LeMonds’ report, as of Thursday evening:

  • 76 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the same as Wednesday
  • 318 have tested negative
  • Results are pending for 6 inmates
  • 400 inmates have been tested so far
  • 6 staff members have tested positive, the same as Wednesday
  • 58 staff members have tested negative
  • No results on staff are pending
  • 64 staff members have been tested so far