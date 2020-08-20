McGrath, McConnell debate debate takes different turns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As one candidate was upping the challenger, the other was accepting a proposal.

But that leaves Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell ad Democratic challenger Amy McGrath apparently no closer to agreeing on a schedule for debates this fall.

Thursday morning, in response to McConnell’s request Wednesday for one statewide debate, McGrath’s campaign delivered a letter to McConnell requesting three face-to-face debates addressing the health care and economic issues in the state.

McGrath called for the debates to be held in different regions so voters across the commonwealth have the opportunity to hear from the candidates.

A short time later, McConnell Senate Committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released a statement accepting an invitation from Kentucky’s Gray Television stations to host “The Kentucky Debate” between the two.

Gray owns stations in Bowling Green, Louisville, Lexington and Hazard as well as stations on the edge in Indian and Missouri.

“Team Mitch is pleased to accept Gray Television’s invitation for ‘The Kentucky Debate’ between Senator McConnell and Amy McGrath. A spirited debate between the two candidates in a race is essential for voters as they prepare to casts ballots this November, and we appreciate Gray for inviting Senator McConnell to make his case for reelection directly to Kentuckians,” Golden said in his statement.

Wednesday, McConnell suggested the statewide televised debate. McConnell has agreed to appear at this month’s Kentucky Farm Bureau Measure the Candidate Forum.

In the Nov. 3 election, McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, is challenging McConnell for the U.S. Senate seat he’s held for 36 years in what will be the most expensive race in the state’s history.