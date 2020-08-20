Man sentenced to 165 months for two carjackings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Lexington man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 165 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for two 2019 carjackings.

Jody Shipman previously pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

According to his plea agreement, in January 2019, Shipman approached a Lexington woman at her apartment, demanded her vehicle, phone, and wallet, and threatened her with force.

He later used her ATM card at a gas station.

Then, in February 2019, Shipman approached a second woman at Lexington’s St. Joseph Hospital, forcing her inside her vehicle and driving her to an ATM machine, to withdraw money from her account.

Under federal law, Shipman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Following his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Robert M. Duncan Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Field Division; and Lawrence Weathers, Chief, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Lexington Police Department and ATF. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia T. Rieker.

