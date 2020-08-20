Jarvis Garrett acquitted in 2016 Lexington murder case

UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was acquitted of murder Wednesday in the first trial to be held in Fayette Circuit Court since the pandemic hit in March, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The report says the jury found 28-year old Jarvis Garrett not guilty of murder in the shooting death of 46-year old Stephanie Mullins.
She was found shot twice behind an apartment building on Cross Keys Road on August 7, 2016, according to Lexington Police.
The report says jurors deliberated about two-hours before acquitting Garrett.
As part of the safety precautions due to COVID-19, jurors sat where a courtroom audience would normally be seated during the trial and deliberations were held in the open court room so they could properly spread out, according to the report.
Because of the set-up for the jury during the trial, family members of Garrett and Mullins could not be in the courtroom. They watched the trial through live-streamed video, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
