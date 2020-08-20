‘Call to Auction’ a chance to give, help, shop

The silent auction boasts more than 50 fabulous packages, including:

• Tickets for the 2021 or 2022 NCAA Final Four & Championship Games

• Admission to the 2021 or 2022 Golf Tournament in Augusta

• Signed Items by Coach John Calipari

• 2021 or 2022 Kentucky Derby Grandstand

• Napa Valley Gourmet Adventure

• Jackson Hole Summer Adventure

• Apple Watch Series 5

• Bourbon Gift Baskets

• NOLA Xtreme Driving Experience

• 2021 or 2022 Country Music Awards

In addition, the Nest is raffling two exclusive 7-night stays in Sedona, Arizona and Key West, Florida. Raffle tickets are $50 each, and every ticket purchased enters to win either trip. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold, and tickets are on sale now.

Preview all the auction packages, pre-register to bid, and purchase raffle tickets by visiting www.bidpal.net/nestcta

Bidding for the silent auction opens on Monday, August 24 at noon ET and closes at 10 p.m. ET Saturday, August 29.

The winners of each raffle trip will be drawn and announced live on The Nest Facebook page on Saturday, August 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.