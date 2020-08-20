ABC 36 Golden Care Provider: One woman’s mission to make a difference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senior citizens can sometimes be a forgotten population, especially if they don’t have any family around.

“We are basically their family, we are their connection to the world. Really,” said Tammy Scott, who spent 20 years working as an occupational therapist, then one day something clicked.

She noticed a need and began finding a way to fill it.

“I noticed there was a lot of issues once we sent them home, they didn’t get the care they needed to stay home, so they would just keep coming back because they weren’t getting the help they needed at home,” said Scott.

For a little more than year now, Tammy has owned and operated Bluegrass Home Services, a small business designed to make a big impact in the lives of people in her community.

“The goals are the same. As my son created in the logo enriching lives, that’s what we’re trying to do. And help them achieve their goals,” said Scott.

It’s not easy and she’s not getting rich, but she says the career pivot is all worth it.

“I’m trying to make as much a difference as I can. And you know what if we help thirty families or 100 families it’s worth it,” she continued.

Scott’s commitment to helping others is exactly why she selected as this month’s WTVQ ABC 36 Golden Care Provider. To nominate a deserving person, click here.