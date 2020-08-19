Terry Wilson says his knee has fully recovered from last season’s injury

Wilson went down with a season-ending knee injury against Eastern Michigan last season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – When Kentucky takes on Auburn September 26th,
it’ll mark 385 days since Terry Wilson went down with a dislocated knee against Eastern Michigan. As serious as the injury was Wilson says it hasn’t had any lingering affects.

The knee is fine now, but the Cats are only practicing three days a week and haven’t scrimmaged, yet.  Head Coach Mark Stoops says they’re still monitoring the knee to make sure it can handle a full week of practice when the time comes.

With Wilson back the Cats’ passing attack will be a much bigger threat than it was to end 2019. Wilson and a few other players spent part of the summer finding fields outside the facility to make up for lost time.

With the Cats going to a conference-only schedule this season, Terry won’t get any shot at revenge against Eastern Michigan, but for his part Terry seems ready to move past what happened last season.

