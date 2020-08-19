Railroad crossing, road repair closings in Whitley, Harlan counties

WHITLEY/HARLAN COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – CSX Corporation has advised the railroad crossing at KY 296 at mile point 1.61 in Whitley County will be closed on Thursday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A detour will be in place during the work hours. Motorists may experience delays.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Meanwhile, in Harlan County, repair operations start Monday, August 24 on a portion of U.S. 421 at mile point 19.35. The roadway repair operations are expected to conclude on Friday, Sept. 25.

Work hours are scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.