Overturned cattle truck causes delays on I-64 in Franklin County

UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., one westbound lane is open.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An overturned cattle truck continue to cause delays o I-64 in Franklin County.

The delays will likely continue until at least 9 a.m. while the cows are being off-loaded onto another truck.

The truck belongs to J. W. Farm, according to the state Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police.

The truck has much of lanes blocked in both directions.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 48 and westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 53.

According to state officials, the cattle were not seriously injured and the truck driver was not seriously injured.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. eastbound at about the 51 mile marker.