Movies are back: Nicholasville theater latest to reopen

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another movie theater group has announced its reopening plans.

Marcus Theatres announced the opening of Brannon Crossing Cinema in Nicholasville. This theatre will open on Friday, Aug. 21 as the next step of its phased rollout.

This location will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines. Based on a survey of Marcus Theatres’ Magical Movie Rewards members, 97 percent of theatre-goers at the reopened locations approve of the cleaning and social distancing protocols, and more than 98 percent feel comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium.

Among other things, masks and social distancing will be required ad movie-goers are encouraged to use low-contact ticket options, including self-serve kiosks.

For information ad details on what to expect, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/Reopening.