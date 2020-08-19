More than half of new Fayette COVID cases are UK students

According to Wednesday morning’s report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 30% of Lexington’s cases have been in the last 18 days. Through Aug. 18, the city has 4,676 total cases, with 1,421 since Aug. 1.

Ad more than half of the new cases were UK students.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 74 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Lexington almost certainly will have a new one-month record for coronavirus cases, topping July’s high.

There have been 3,116 cases since July 1, making up 67% of the total since the city’s first case on March 8.

The county also reported another death, bringing to 52 the number of people who have died with some COVID-related causes.

Of the 74 cases, 40 were University of Kentucky students, according to the Health Department. That brings the number of UK students in the total to 301.

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Wednesday morning, 3,724 people have reported recovering, an increase of 72 from Tuesday morning.

• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July, with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30. - Advertisement -

The recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.