More free testing this week in Lexington, UK opens two sites Aug. 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More coronavirus testing is available across Lexington this week and even more will be available with the University of Kentucky opening two sites for free testing to the community.

Starting Aug. 24, UK and its partnership with Wild Health will have free drive-thru testing at the new parking lot on College Way near the motor pool and the other near Eastern State Hospital.

Appointments must be made at www.lexington.wildhealth.com (see more details below).

Meanwhile, for the week of Aug. 17-22, a number of sites remain in place. According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, those free sites are:

Walgreens

2296 Executive Drive (Corner of Winchester Road and Sir Barton Way) Lexington, Kentucky

FREE Testing but APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED

Drive-through only

Every day – Monday through Sunday ~ 9am – 5pm

Register for an appointment at: www.walgreens.com/coronavirus

Southland Christian Church

Richmond Road Campus

2349 Richmond Road – Near the intersection of Richmond Rd. and New Circle Rd.

FREE Testing – No appointment necessary

Drive-through only

Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm

Consolidated Baptist Church

1625 Russel Cave Road

FREE Testing – No appointment necessary

Drive-through or walk-up

Monday-Thursday, 9am – 4pm

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC)

400 Loudon Ave.

FREE Testing – APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Drive-through only

Register at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing

Tuesday – Friday, 7:30am – 2:30pm

The Learning Center

475 Price Road

FREE Testing – No appointment necessary

Drive-through or walk-up

Thursday, August 20: 11am-7pm

Friday, August 21: noon – 8pm

Saturday, August 22: 9am-4pm



Lexington Urgent Care

1701 Nicholasville Rd. – (859) 523-5310

3101 Richmond Rd. – (859) 269-2273

4097 Nichols Park Drive – (859) 245-2273

Registration required or call for appointment

Register online for a COVID-19 test appointment

“Kentucky remains at war with the coronavirus, and a robust testing program is essential to protecting one another, fully reopening our economy and getting all of our children back in classrooms,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday during his briefing announcing the UK partnership. “I want to thank the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare for stepping up with this partnership to provide the community with this free public health resource. Everyone should take advantage of these testing opportunities and be part of Team Kentucky’s push to defeat COVID-19.”

​The university will place two testing sites on campus locations, said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, who is overseeing the logistics and implementation of testing. To facilitate the testing, UK will continue its partnership with Wild Health, a Lexington-based company currently conducting COVID-19 testing for university students and employees.

One site for community testing will be in a new parking lot on College Way near the UK motor pool on the far southern edge of campus, Monroe said. The other site will be on the grounds of Eastern State Hospital, which UK operates and manages for the state.

The hospital is located off of Newtown Pike near the I-64/75 interstate exchange. Eastern State is located at UK’s Coldstream Research Campus.

UK is conducting the testing in partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services. All testing will be available by scheduling an appointment. To receive a free COVID-19 test, an individual can register at: lexington.wildhealth.com.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

“Our role as Kentucky’s flagship, land-grant university is to serve our Commonwealth,” Monroe said. “Where there is a need and a gap to fill, we want to do our part. That’s what the community testing initiative is all about — serving our state during a time of unprecedented need.”

UK has required testing for all students who plan to be on campus this fall and has offered testing to employees who plan to be on university grounds. Testing at five sites on campus started Aug. 3. Undergraduate classes began Aug. 17. To learn more about UK’s restart plans, go to www.uky.edu/coronavirus.