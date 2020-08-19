Last chance for drive-thru job fair in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is one more opportunity to take advantage of a drive-thru job fair in Lexington.

Employment agency ResourceMfg is hosting a drive-through job fair Wednesday in the parking lot of the Lexington Legends baseball complex at Whitaker Bank Park at 207 Legends Lane in Lexington.

According to ResourceMfg representatives, job seekers can complete the application and screening process without getting out of their cars.

Some ResourceMfg clients include Toyota, Yokohama, DHL, Penske, RAPT, goTRG, and HTNA.

The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m.