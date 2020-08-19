Kentucky Senate Majority chimes in on decision for fall sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, the KHSAA Board of Control will meet to decide if they will continue with the set schedule for fall sports. Before then, the Kentucky Senate Majority wanted to throw in their two cents.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Senate Majority called an impromptu press conference. In it, they announced they’re sending a letter to the KHSAA telling them the decision for fall sports to take place should fall on each local district. They also want for the decision to have fans or not to fall on the local districts as well.

Monday is a big day when it comes to high school fall sports in Kentucky. Starting August 24, practice will begin for all fall sports. Competition for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball is set to begin September 7. Competition for football will tentatively kickoff on September 11.

ABC 36 Sports will be covering the KHSAA Board of Control meeting on Thursday at 10:30 AM. We will have a full report on whatever the decide on ABC 36 Thursday evening. To watch the live stream of the meeting, go to the YouTube link below.

