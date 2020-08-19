Four more Fayette Jail inmates positive for COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center has four more inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one in a third pod.

According to the Wednesday evening report from Capt. Matt LeMonds:

- Advertisement -

76 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Monday’s report

311 have tested negative, up 154 from Monday’s report

Results are pending for 11 additional inmates

398 inmates have been tested so far

6 staff members have tested positive

58 staff members have tested negative

We are not awaiting the results for any staff at this time

64 staff members have been tested so far

Wednesday, the detention center “received confirmation that an inmate in a third housing unit has tested positive. That inmate has been moved to our housing unit for inmates that have tested positive. All other inmates in the housing unit he was previously housed in were also tested and are negative,” LeMonds said.

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff, he added.