Former Fayette superitendent to head Henry Clay Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former head of Fayette County schools and other education groups is returning Lexington.

Dr. Tom Shelton has been appointed executive director of the Henry Clay Center of

Statesmanship in Lexington.

Shelton comes to the Henry Clay Center after serving as director of external relations and

partnerships for the National Center for Education and the Economy in Washington, DC. He

will continue to serve as a visiting professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Prior to Washington, he was head of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents and superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools.

“The Center is fortunate to have Dr. Shelton, an experienced educator and leader, join us as we refocus our Center’s mission of civil discourse on the most volatile issues our country faces,” said Robert Clay, co-chair of the Center.

“As an educator, I am delighted once again to be engaging with the students who will attend our high school and university programs. Our alumni are, and will be, the agents of change for a more open political dialogue,” said Shelton.

“Importantly, I also look forward to finding new ways to increase our outreach, here in the Commonwealth and nationally. There is a vital necessity in a democracy for civil, public discourse among conflicted parties on all societal issues,” he added.

Founded in 2007 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship is dedicated to the education of tomorrow’s leaders in the skills necessary for statesmanship, dialogue, negotiation and compromise. The first annual College Student

Congress was held in 2008 and continued every year until 2012. In 2014 and 2015, the Center transitioned from hosting a college program to the High School Student Congress.

Beginning in 2016, the Henry Clay Center began hosting both the College and High School Student Congresses annually in partnership with the University of Kentucky and Transylvania University.

In 2017, the Center expanded the College Student Congress to include an additional program in Washington, D.C. with an opportunity for internships upon completion. While the difficult decision was made to cancel the in-person 2020 Student Congresses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center offered week-long webinars for both the high school and

college students.