Food giveaway in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people call COVID-19 the hunger virus.
The pandemic is pushing people and food banks to the brink as hunger hits unprecedented numbers.
- Advertisement -
The coronavirus has side effects; a struggling economy, job losses, and thousands of people going hungry.
That’s where God’s Pantry Food Bank comes in. Danielle Bozarth is the programs and partner services director for the Food Bank and says, “It’s just a great partner and a great thing to do for the people that are in need in our community, our neighbors.”
The pandemic has brought new challenges for everyone. Danielle acknowledges she’s seen several new faces which she believes is partially due to COVID-19.
“It is tough, in these times. We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us in need of food, in need of us to deliver food to them due to a lack of transportation. And a lot of these folks are new that we are seeing due to being unemployed.”
She adds a lot of people don’t realize they even qualify for these types of program.
“If they are not already aware of the resources out there for them, it’s a difficult ask to make.”
A difficult ask during difficult times.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.