Concerns over a possible vaccination shortage during flu season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the middle of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, health experts are advising people to begin thinking about flu shots, but that brings up another concern, a possible shortage of the vaccines.

“We’ve ordered about double what we normally order.”

That order was placed in March, but even then at the start of the outbreak the Owner of the Pharmacy Shop in Lexington had to think about the Coronavirus.

Clarence Sullivan says, “We decided this was going to be just a banner year for flu vaccinations, just simply because out of everybody being safe, precautious and fear that they were going to get their flu vaccinations.”

Sullivan says he typically recommends people wait until mid September to get their shots but he says this year is different, he says get it as soon as you can.

And just like everything else, safety is a factor, “We use the mask, we do everything we can to maintain social distancing, we wipe down, we do everything we possibly can but I just figure it’s part of the job and it’s part of being a healthcare professional and we’re going to do the best we can to take care of our patients,” Sullivan says.

He says customers are required to wear masks, they will check customers’ temperatures and screen for COVID-19 symptoms at the time of the shots.