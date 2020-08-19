Cinemark to open Richmond, Louisville Aug. 25, Ashland Aug. 28

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The remaiing Ciemark Theaters in Kentucky are scheduled to open, joining the one in Fayette Mall that opened last week.

The Cinemark At Richmond Centre will ope Aug. 25 joining Cinemark complexes i Louisville and Paducah.

- Advertisement -

The Cinemark Movies 10 in Ashland will open Aug. 28.

All theatres to reopen with enhanced health and safety protocols, the company said i a release.

The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest film, Unhinged, and the 10th anniversary re-release of Inception. Releases continue with The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28, and the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan on Sept. 3, with early access screenings beginning Aug. 31.

Guests are also invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

All information about the company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, go to www.cinemark.com.