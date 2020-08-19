Berea, Winchester, others get $8.1 million in COVID reimbursements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea, Winchester, Mercer County ad 15 other local governments received $8,194,518 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for COVID-19 expenses related, the state Department for Local Government announced Wednesday.

The local governments and reimbursements include:

- Advertisement -

Henry County

Henry County will use $145,096 for cleaning costs and payroll for the sheriffs department.

Mercer County

Mercer County will use $222,214 for PPE, sanitizer, glass shields and payroll for emergency management professionals and the sheriffs department.

“These funds have allowed us to continue providing public safety to our citizens during these trying times,” said Mercer County Judge/Executive Milward Dedman. “Our Emergency Medical Services have remained fully funded because of this money and our Sheriffs Department continued to provide 24-hour protection.Without these dollars, none of this would have been possible due to reduced revenues in our General Fund and payroll tax collection.”

Oldham County

Oldham County will use $793,265 for payroll for law enforcement.

Shelby County

Shelby County will use $1,183,967 for PPE, food assistance and payroll for the sheriffs department.

“As Judge/Executive of Shelby County, I would like to state what an extraordinary relief it will be to receive the CARES funding,” said Shelby County Judge/Executive Dan Ison. “The allocation of these funds have substantially assisted us with the ability to maintain our financial stability due to the deficiency and increased expenses needed in order to protect our employees and the citizens of Shelby County. It has provided us the ability to obtain crucial supplies and equipment, provide protection to our first responders but also to our citizens that we continue to serve during these uncertain and difficult times. In addition, the funds have afforded us the opportunity to obtain additional resources in order to implement additional services to the public in forms such as food bank assistance while the schools are closed. We are grateful for the assistance, guidance, support, and relief that these funds offer our county.”

Spencer County

Spencer County will use $447,106 for PPE, disinfection of public spaces, telework supplies and payroll expenses.

Wayne County

Wayne County will use $665,672 for payroll for EMS workers and the sheriffs department.

“Receiving the funding from the CARES Act to be used toward Wayne County’s COVID 19 expenses is a tremendous help to our county and its budget,” said Wayne County Judge/Executive Mike Anderson. “We will apply these funds mostly toward EMS and the sheriff department salaries. This funding is much appreciated and needed to help defray our losses in revenue.”

Berea

Berea will use $778,974 for payroll for the police and fire departments.

“On behalf of the City of Berea, I wanted to send a big thank you to the Department for Local Government and the administration for the assistance with funding from the CARES Act,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. “In short, the CARES Act funding has and will help us to meet the needs of the citizens of the City of Berea in an environment where we expect at least a 20% decline in General Fund revenue due to COVID-19.”

Bloomfield

Bloomfield will use $1,694 for PPE and sanitizer.

“The City of Bloomfield has received funds to offset the cost of supplies such as masks, sanitizers, and numerous other supplies to keep our employees and public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is greatly appreciated,” said Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon.

Crab Orchard

Crab Orchard will use $9,366 for payroll expenses, PPE and telework supplies.

Jeffersontown

Jeffersontown will use $1,307,767 for payroll expenses.

Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg will use $444,636 for PPE, sanitizer, disinfection of public spaces and payroll for police officers and firefighters.

Lebanon

Lebanon will use $186,328 for police department payroll and PPE.

“The City of Lebanon will be able to replace and upgrade its emergency equipment as well as replace needed items for our Police Department,” said Lebanon Mayor Gary Crenshaw.

Middletown

Middletown will use $205,693 for informational signage, PPE, sanitizer and payroll for police officers and public works employees.

Pewee Valley

Pewee Valley will use $29,624 for small business grants and payroll for police officers.

Shelbyville

Shelbyville will use $1,168,192 for payroll expenses.

Taylorsville

Taylorsville will use $1,294 for PPE and sanitizing supplies.

Wilmore

Wilmore will use $217,288 for telework supplies, PPE and paid sick and family leave.

Winchester

Winchester will use $386,342 for PPE, sanitizer and payroll for police officers, EMS workers and firefighters.

“I write to express my sincere appreciation to the federal government and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for providing CARES funding during this extreme and unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner. “The City of Winchester will use the CARES funds to cover costs associated with public safety expenses and first responder costs. These funds are critical as we continue to deliver first-rate services to our citizens.”

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received more than 200 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted.

In addition, 134 applications have already been approved totaling $66,601,727.