Woman sentenced to 10 years in husband’s death

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 33-year-old Pineville woman is sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her husband.

According to WRIL radio, Sarah Farmer initially arrested on a murder charge in the death of her husband in September 2016. She was sentenced Wednesday in a Bell County Circuit courtroom to 10 years after pleading to the reduced charge of manslaughter.

The shooting happened inside a car in a wooded area on September 12, 2016. Sarah Farmer then called 911 and drove Eddie Farmer Jr. to the hospital.

According to the citation reported by WRIL, Sarah Farmer was arrested by Trooper Rob Farley on a warrant from Kentucky State Police Detective Josh Howard formally charging her in the death of her husband Eddie.

She was served in Leslie Count Detention Center where she was lodged on unrelated charges.

At Wednesday’s hearing in front of Circuit Judge Robert Costanzo, the murder charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter in the first degree

The family of Eddie Farmer Jr. agreed to the amended charge.