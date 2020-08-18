Smugglers will try anything: Meth found hidden in spool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Smugglers will try just about anything, looking for new innovations to try to get their product to its destination.

And just as much, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are even more diligent.

As an example, officers intercepted a large spool of rope that concealed methamphetamine.

CBP officers extracted a white powder by drilling into the metal spool on which the rope was coiled. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The parcel originated in Mexico and was destined for Magnolia, Texas.

“CBP encounters narcotic and other contraband concealed in an ever-changing variety of items,” commented Chief Customs and Border Protection officer Brian Lick. “Our officers remain vigilant often using their experience and intuition to discover these concealment methods to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Stimulants increase the amount of natural chemical messengers called norepinephrine and dopamine in the brain.

This in turn increases blood pressure and heart rate, constricts blood vessels, increases blood glucose, and increases breathing — which can cause rapid or irregular heartbeat, delirium, panic, psychosis, paranoia and heart failure. There is also the potential for cardiovascular failure (heart attack) or deadly seizures.

Stimulants can be addictive in that individuals begin to use them compulsively.