Sheriff: Passenger admits drugs found during traffic stop belonged to him

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Somerset man was arrested Monday after admitting that suspected meth and digital scales found during a traffic stop search belonged to him, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Tan Hudson says the driver of a pickup truck was driving carelessly on Highway 27 around 4:00 a.m.
After pulling the driver over, Deputy Hudson says he was given permission by the driver to search the truck.
He says he found a baggie containing 16-grams of suspected methamphetamine on the passenger side of the truck along with a set of digital scales.
He says the passenger, 40-year old Danny Cook, told him the drugs and scales belonged to him.
Cook was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or=2 grams of Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
Cook was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Sheriff Greg Speck asks anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. To leave a tip online, click here.
