Fatal fire investigated in Grant County

CORINTH, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge is investigating a fatal early-morning house fire that occurred at 420 Main St. in Corinth.

The preliminary investigation revealed a residential home caught fire sometime before 2 a.m. Tuesday ad the fire was spotted by a neighbor.

First responders arrived at the scene and located one man dead inside the home.

The Grant County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene. The deceased male was removed, pending identification from a scheduled autopsy in Frankfort, KY.

Kentucky State Police detectives are currently working to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

If anyone has information concerning the incident, they are encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Grant County Coroner, Corinth Fire Department, and Williamstown Fire Department. This ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Chuck Haselwood.