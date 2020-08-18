Education of Jews and non-Jews part of response to flyers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to flyers of hate, and a threatening phone call to the center, Chabad of the Bluegrass will launch a new initiative to educate both Jews and non-Jews in the region, as a preemptive strike to hatred.

“Education is the greatest weapon against hatred,” said Shoshi Litvin, of Chabad of the Bluegrass. “The Rebbe said many times that education should not just be about math and science, but about morals and values. Through this, we can build a more loving society.”

The first course ‘What is Judaism’ will discuss the foundational beliefs and rituals of the Jewish faith, the history of the Jewish people, and the essence of the covenant of Abraham. The second course, ‘The What and Why of Anti-Ssemitism’ will discuss recurring themes and misbeliefs at the core of Jew-hatred, the causes of such hatred, and their relationship with the moral message Judaism holds for the world. These two courses will begin next week and run for eight weeks, over the Jewish months of Elul and Tishrei, the conclusion and beginning of the Jewish year. ‘What is Judaism’ will take place every Tuesday, and ‘The What and Why of antisemitism’ will take place every Thursday. Both classes will take place at 7 p.m. and will be entirely online and free to the community. To participate in the course, visit the website ChabadBluegrass.com to register. This educational initiative was made possible with help of the Aaron and Thelma Chase grant for Jewish Education at the University of Kentucky. Chabad has been in touch with the Lexington Police Department and the FBI regarding the threat, and are taking precautions, however, they don’t intend to let hate stop them.

“Last week was the Yartzeit (day of passing) of Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Schneerson, a leader of Soviet Jewry who knew no fear and stood proudly in the face of hatred,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, who received the call. “Rabbi Schneerson passed that courage onto his son the Lubavitcher Rebbe Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, My personal mentor and the foremost Jewish leader of our generation. the Rebbe, in turn, instilled that strength in his over 10,000 emissaries all over the world, including myself and my wife Shoshi here in Lexington”

To learn more about Chabad and the new education initiative, visit Chabad of the Bluegrass on FB or ChabadBluegrass.com