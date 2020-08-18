Director has eye on Bath County for a movie

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bath County residents could find themselves in the middle of a movie set late this year or early next year.

Hollywood Director Valerio Zanoli was in Bath County during the weekend to scout out several potential filming locations for an upcoming movie.

Although the crew has also scouted potential locations in Danville, Lancaster, Middlesboro and Carlisle, they currently have one site in Bath County at or near the top of their list.

The movie, which has yet to receive its final name, is described as a thriller. It will be totally shot at the one location, potentially beginning in December of this year, depending on the restrictions for Covid-19 at that time.

The final decision on the site location should be announced within the next two weeks.

Valerio has directed one other recent movie in Kentucky which starred Karen Grassle of Little House on the Prairie fame and has directed five Emmy award winners.