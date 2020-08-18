Cities, counties get $5.7 million in law enforcement funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – In collaboration with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Kentucky’s local public safety agencies and local governments have been awarded more than $5.7 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in announcing the grants. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”

“The awarded funds will agencies with overtime related to fighting COVID-19, purchasing equipment, supplies, training, travel and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state prisons, local jails and detention centers,” added Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble. “Our grants management division staff has worked diligently to oversee the application process, and I encourage public safety agencies who have not yet applied, to do so soon.”

The one-time funds had two separate processes for local agencies and eligible governments to obtain funding.

$2.4 Million CESF Grant Funding Awards

The Governor said 26 public safety agencies have applied for and been awarded $2,404,673 in pass-through funds administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet from USDOJ’s CESF Program.

These 26 awarded agencies are the initial round of CESF funding. Additional funding opportunities remain available and applications are currently being accepted. For additional information and to apply for CESF grant funding visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

Allen County Fiscal Court

Allen County Fiscal Court has been awarded $129,262 for PPE, cleaning supplies and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

Boone County Jail

Boone County Jail has been awarded $132,061 for PPE, cleaning supplies, lodging for self-isolation of staff and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

“This funding will allow us to continue to fight COVID-19 amongst our inmate population and to help keep our staff protected to ensure that they can continue to work safety during this pandemic,” said Boone County Jailer Jason Maydak.

Breckinridge County Detention Center

Breckinridge County Detention Center has been awarded $39,022 for supplies and equipment to safely respond to COVID-19.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $332,502 for PPE and cleaning supplies. In addition, funds will be used for “Operation Compassion,” a project in response to community needs during the pandemic which includes; delivering food, medication, groceries, essentials and performing welfare checks for citizens who cannot safely leave home.

“The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff is extremely appreciative of being selected for this funding award. Operation Compassion has been an instrumental service during this global health pandemic. Encouraging citizens to stay healthy at home but still receive critical necessities has helped to improve our citizens’ quality of life during these unprecedented times,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Fort Mitchell Police Department

Fort Mitchell Police Department has been awarded $14,573 for supplies, PPE and law enforcement equipment.

Grant County Detention Center

Grant County Detention Center has been awarded $120,972 for technological solutions and ultraviolet air purifiers for sanitization purposes.

“The Grant County Detention Center is pleased to be a recipient of the CESF Grant. Grant monies will be utilized to purchase equipment that will further assist our agency in the prevention and response to COVID 19 in a correctional setting,” said Grant County Detention Center Jailer Michael D. Webster.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $94,423 for reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

Greenville Police Department

Greenville Police Department has been awarded $23,987 for reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

Jeffersontown Police Department

Jeffersontown Police Department has been awarded $73,023 for reimbursement of overtime expenses of officers and telecommunicators related to COVID-19, and for two portable ultraviolet lanterns to properly disinfect vehicles and work spaces.

“We are so thankful for the resources provided through the CESF grant. Primarily, this funding will help keep our shifts adequately staffed if and when officers are exposed or ill with COVID-19. As well, this funding will help us properly disinfect our facilities, vehicles and equipment,” said Jeffersontown Police Department Major Brittney Garrett. “The CESF grant will help us continue to deliver vital services to the community throughout this pandemic.”

Kentucky Department of Corrections

Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) has been awarded $693,800 for supplies, equipment and PPE to be distributed to all DOC institutions. In addition, funds will be used to purchase supplies for inmates in the Kentucky Correctional Industries Garment Plant at Kentucky State Petitionary to make additional PPE and for the purchase of an ultraviolet air system sterilization equipment to improve air quality control at DOC institutions. In addition, funds will be for contractual services with Marquis Software to assist in improving the efficiency of the check-in requirement of paroled inmates with their probation officers, which in return will help reduce recidivism while protecting the health and safety of those individuals.

“The Kentucky Department of Corrections is committed to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among our staff and population. Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding increases the Department’s response efforts by expanding Kentucky Correctional Industries’ mask and gown production, expanding remote reporting capabilities for offenders on probation and parole, and piloting in-duct ultraviolet lights in institutional HVAC systems,” said DOC Commissioner Cookie Crews. “Additionally, funding will be utilized to acquire and expand personal protective equipment for staff and inmates.”

Kentucky Department of Parks

Kentucky Department of Parks has been awarded $139,735 for PPE, cleaning supplies, replacement of ranger gear, and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response, along with training to prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy

Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy has been awarded $55,890 for PPE and technology software in order to video conference with their clients and virtually participate in court hearings and trials as necessary.

Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police has been awarded $389,148 for technological solutions, equipment for classrooms and barracks, and an air purifier for the HVAC system to assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19 while cadets attend basic training at the KSP Academy.

“The award associated with this grant will allow our agency to train the future generation of Kentucky State Troopers and telecommunicators, while also adhering to the CDC’s recommended guidelines,” said KSP Lieutenant Colonel Kyle J. Nall. “Additionally, the personnel in our agency who are telecommuting will be able to continue to provide exemplary service to the citizens of the commonwealth.”

Knox County Detention Center

Knox County Detention Center has been awarded $19,980 for cleaning equipment, supplies and PPE.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a mini-grant of $1,662 for PPE.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a mini-grant of $6,000 for PPE.

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass has been awarded $119,745 to be distributed among the state’s civil legal aid programs to provide legal zoom rooms for 83 counties.

“COVID-19 has changed the way courts are doing business. With court access limited, office access restricted and significant transportation barriers it is imperative that our financially insecure and often rurally isolated clients are still able to fully avail themselves of the judicial system,” said Legal Aid of the Bluegrass Executive Director Joshua Crabtree. “Funding through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet will allow Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Legal Aid Society, and Kentucky Legal Aid to build dedicated spaces equipped with video conferencing tools, for impoverished clients who would otherwise be unable to meet with their attorney or the courts remotely. The rooms will remove technology barriers, and provide a safe and confidential environment for people as they work to resolve their civil legal issues critical to families’ housing, safety, stability and health.”

Menifee County Sheriff’s Department

Menifee County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded $12,513 for reimbursement of overtime expenses and fuel costs related to COVID-19 response.

Monticello Police Department

Monticello Police Department has been awarded $14,100 for PPE, sanitizing supplies (hand sanitizer and liquid disinfectant for police vehicles and equipment) and computer equipment to support changes in operational procedures regarding reporting when processing individuals into custody outside of the police department.

“Monticello is a small community with limited resources. Trying to protect our officers and members of the community from the spread of COVID-19 is a high priority for us but it has been a drain on our budget. Receiving a prevention grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, will be a great help,” said Monticello Police Department Chief Joe Bybee. “It will let us provide our officers with supplies and equipment to help them avoid becoming infected while they do their jobs.”

Morehead State University Police Department

Morehead State University Police Department has been awarded a mini-grant of $2,327 for PPE and training of officers and department staff to assist in the safe return of students and faculty to campus.

Mount Washington Police Department

Mount Washington Police Department has been awarded a mini-grant of $4,953 for PPE, technology software and supplies.

City of Murray

City of Murray has been awarded $16,652 for PPE.

Nicholasville Police Department

Nicholasville Police Department has been awarded $34,887 for PPE, cleaning supplies and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

Perry County Fiscal Court

Perry County Fiscal Court has been awarded $127,590 for technological solutions, including IT infrastructure to support the need to provide governmental services via teleconferencing, improve courthouse facilities and procurement of a 911 server to allow additional flexibility in responding to emergencies during the pandemic.

“We are very appreciative of the USDOJ and the Office of the Governor for making funding available that will allow us to step up our efforts in preventing the spread of this terrible pandemic. The funding was desperately needed and will be used to upgrade our preventative measures,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

University of Kentucky Police Department

University of Kentucky Police Department has been awarded $44,589 for reimbursement of overtime expenses and indirect costs related to COVID-19 response.

Winchester Police Department

Winchester Police Department has been awarded $22,600 for two mobile dispatch units to prevention disruption to 911 Emergency Communications Center.

$3.3 Million in USDOJ Direct CESF Awards

An additional $3,375,231 in CESF funds was made available to governmental agencies selected by the USDOJ for direct awards. The below eligible jurisdictions were required to apply directly to the USDOJ in order to receive the funds.

The counties selected and granted by USDOJ for direct awards to prevent, prepare for and respond to the novel coronavirus in their jurisdictions included: Christian, Daviess, Franklin, Hardin, Kenton, Madison, McCracken and Warren. The cities are Bowling Green, Covington, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Paducah, Radcliff, Richmond and Shively, as well as Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government. For a list of allocations click here.