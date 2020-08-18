Area transit services get funds for new buses, expanded service

Steve Rogers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)Kentucky has been awarded $3,070,671 from the Federal Transit Administration to enable public transit agencies to buy vehicles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,”Gray said.

Awards are as follows:

Agency TOTAL Counties Affected by Funding Number of Expansion Vehicles Number of Replacement Vehicles Total Number of Vehicles
Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Inc. $668,935 Anderson, Boyle, Casey, Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer, Scott, Washington, Woodford 5 5 10
Central Kentucky Community Action Council $558,648 Breckinridge, Edmondson, Grayson, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson 12 0 12
City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System $78,435 Mason 1 0 1
Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc. $180,000 Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe 0 6 6
Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc. $79,176 Harlan 0 2 2
Louisville Wheels Transportation $338,106 Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble 0 6 6
Murray-Calloway Transit Authority $228,020 Calloway 0 5 5
Pennyrile Allied Community Services $393,401 Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg 0 10 10
Rural Transit Enterprises Coordinated, Inc. $129,950 Adair, Bell, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Monroe, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley 2 0 2
Sandy Valley Transportation Services $416,000 Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike 0 8 8
$3,070,671 20 42 62