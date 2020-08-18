Area transit services get funds for new buses, expanded service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has been awarded $3,070,671 from the Federal Transit Administration to enable public transit agencies to buy vehicles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,”Gray said.

Awards are as follows: